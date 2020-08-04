Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Gibraltar experienced its hottest day in five years, with temperatures soaring to 36.3C on Saturday.

Despite this sudden spike in temperature, Stephanie Ball, Chief Meteorologist at MeteoGib, told the Chronicle the weather is set to cool as the Levanter returns.

“A plume of very hot air arriving from Africa at the end of last week saw temperatures soar across the Rock at the weekend, bringing a very hot start to August and our hottest day of the year so far,” Ms Ball said.

“It also brought heatwave conditions across Spain and the hottest day of the year for the UK, but it wasn’t until the flow turned Westerly on Saturday that temperatures over the Rock climbed to 36.3C despite a gusty sea breeze.”

While this is around eight degrees Celsius above the August average for Gibraltar and, it fell well short of breaking any records, Ms Ball said Saturday was Gibraltar’s hottest day since July 2015.

“However, the heat was even more ferocious over nearby Spain with temperatures on Sunday reaching a stifling 45.7C in Vélez-Málaga on the Costa del Sol,” Ms Ball said.

“Thankfully, temperatures have been significantly cooler across the Rock and will continue to cool [today] as Levanter returns.”