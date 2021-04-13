Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Gib Festival of Young Musicians to be held next week

By Chronicle Staff
13th April 2021

The 16th Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians organised by GAMPA will be held next week at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The event will be held from Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 23.

The festival will see entrants from as young as 5 years old to 18 years old competing in different categories.

The categories include solo instrumental and vocal performances, duets and ensembles.

The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Friday at 7pm.

GAMPA is pleased to welcome from the British and International Federation of Festivals, this year’s adjudicator, Christopher Field.

Mr Field is currently the conductor for the City of London Chamber Choir, an ABRSM diploma examiner and frequently performs with the Plaegan Piano Quartet in performances of Schubert’s “Trout Quintet”.

He was a choral scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge, before continuing his musical studies at the Royal Academy of Music and then in Switzerland under the tutelage of Federick Husler.

Mr Field brings over 40 years experience in education as school master at Dulwich College where he also worked as a concert baritone, choral conductor, singing and double bass teacher and composer.

His works have appeared in the ABRSM and other several examination syllabuses and ‘A Garland of Song’ a collection of ten songs for the developing voice was published by Recital Music in 2016.

He was appointed an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music in 1993.

Mr Field will award trophies and bursaries at the Gala night on Friday April, 23.
The Gala Night will see the finalists competing for the Young Musician of the Year award and Best International Musician amongst many other prizes.

