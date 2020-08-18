Gib match cancelled after seven Kosovo players test positive for Covid-19
The first European club competition match involving a Gibraltar club was cancelled just an hour before kick-off yesterday when seven Kosovo players tested positive for Covid-19. The match between Lincoln Red Imps and Prishtina, Kosovo, was called off following the positive test results. The Kosovo players had been tested upon arrival in Gibraltar. The Minister...
