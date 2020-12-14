Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Dec, 2020

Gib Morocco cultural exchange to be held next year

Gib Talks 2019. 020219 (Photo John Bugeja)

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2020

An online cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco will be held early next year.

Local writer, presenter and founder of Bosom Buddies cancer trust, Sonia Golt, will be interviewed.

The live stream will be held on Tuesday, January 5, at 6pm GMT+1 on: https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation
The event has been organised by strait of Gibraltar Association in partnership with Gibraltar Morocco Business Association and hosted Henry Sacramento will be accepting questions from the general public to be put live to Ms Golt.

