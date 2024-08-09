Gib ‘not meeting objectives’ in waste-water management, Verdemar says

Spanish ecological group Verdemar has requested a review of Gibraltar in the EU’s Emerald Network for "not meeting the objectives" in waste-water management.

The group said the coast "is flooded with waste water and wipes from Gibraltar" and that the currents are moving this waste "to the Alboran Sea, to the west of the Strait of Gibraltar or to the beaches of the Bay of Algeciras" in the province of Cadiz.

"Gibraltar does not have any system for the purification of waste water and still does not have a future project to manage its black water," Verdemar said.

The group added they "have no choice but to report these discharges to the European bodies that Gibraltar is a member of for the protection of these waters.”