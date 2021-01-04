Gib Parliament to be briefed on detail of New Year’s Eve agreement on Jan 15
The Gibraltar Parliament will be briefed at its next meeting on the detail of the political framework agreement reached on New Year’s Eve for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told the Chronicle he expects to make a statement to Parliament at its next session on January 15 – Covid...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here