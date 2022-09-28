Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Sep, 2022

Sports

Gib Polonia and Bavaria dominated 2021/22 season and look at repeating

By Stephen Ignacio
28th September 2022

Gibraltar volleyball’s 2021/22 season was dominated by both Gib Polonia and Bavaria in their respective categories, this highlighted this Tuesday during an awards presentation at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. Both teams were to lift the main awards for the season with cup and league trophies to show for their success throughout the season. Gib Polonia...

