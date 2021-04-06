Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gib Polonia in win against Spanish side (Volleyball)

By Stephen Ignacio
6th April 2021

Men’s volleyball side Gib Polonia were last week in a win against Spanish side Whooka. A 3-0 victory saw the Gibraltar side win each set 25:8, 25-9 and 25-11. Gib Polonia currently sit second in the men’s volleyball league which started just before Easter. Top of the league are Thryft who recorded a 3-0 win...

