Gib Polonia in win against Spanish side (Volleyball)
Men’s volleyball side Gib Polonia were last week in a win against Spanish side Whooka. A 3-0 victory saw the Gibraltar side win each set 25:8, 25-9 and 25-11. Gib Polonia currently sit second in the men’s volleyball league which started just before Easter. Top of the league are Thryft who recorded a 3-0 win...
