Gibraltar FA match officials are also on international duty meeting a UEFA Appointment in the Under 21 Euro Qualifiers.

Referee Jason Barcelo will take charge of the U21 qualification match North Macedonia v Faroe Islands on Tuesday 10th September 2019 Kick Off at 4pm in Skopje. He will be assisted by assistant referees Andrew Parody and Daniel Gomez and 4th Official Patrick Canepa.