Gib Sams selection day this Saturday

Local helpline charity Gib Sams will be hosting a selection day for listening volunteers this Saturday, May 8 at Bleak House.

The charity is looking to recruit another 20 listening volunteers from this recruitment.

These listeners will be expected to man the phonelines on a shift basis and will receive specialist training in order to do so.

“These volunteers will go through a selection day where they will find out more about GibSams, the services we offer and what it is like to be a listening volunteer,” Gib Sams said.

“We will run them through a couple of exercises and then have an informal chat with them to see if this is what they really want to do.”

“If successful they will then go through a five week (this takes place on a Saturday for 3/4 hours each day) intensive training programme where we develop further the skills they need to have to be a listening volunteer.”

“There are no prerequisites to being a listening volunteer, this is the beauty of the training that anyone who has an interest in becoming a better listener can apply, we have a wide variety of people within the service who all bring something unique to the table.”

“For everyone who is a GibSam listening volunteer they all say it is the best thing they have done and that the people they have met have enriched their lives.”

“All we are looking for once trained is a commitment to doing one x 3 hour shift per week.”

The selection day will be held at 9.30am at Bleak House and people can apply via email: volunteers@gibsams.gi.