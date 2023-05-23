Gib Squadron delivers training for reservists ahead of deployment

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) has been delivering and supporting the training of Maritime Reserves in Gibraltar ahead of them joining the fleet.

Royal Navy Reservists from across multiple units have been in Gibraltar for a week to refresh their skills as Pacific 24 Seaboat Coxswains so they can join their units ready to deliver on operations.

General warfare ratings conducted seaboat training within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters with the RNGS Pacific 24 (PAC-24) and the support of HMS Cutlass and HMS Dagger.

The training has consisted of every aspect of being a Seaboat Coxswain from Man-Overboard Exercises to pacing with the Cutlass-Class patrol vessel.

The RNGS operates the Pacific 24 Seaboat alongside the Cutlass-Class patrol vessel to demonstrate the UK’s sovereignty of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

The Coxswains serving at the Squadron are some of the best in the Royal Navy delivering daily operational PAC-24 patrols, 365 days a year, HQ British Forces Gibraltar said.

All the reservists have previously undertaken formal PAC-24 training and operations and this opportunity allows them to get back up to speed before they mobilise into the Fleet.

The Royal Navy Reserves provide seaboat Coxswains to Batch 1 and Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessels as well as to the RNGS itself.

Their Training Officer, PO(SEA) Ryan Scott from HMS President, a former Royal Navy Regular who served in HMS Tyne and at the RNGS, said: “This opportunity has been invaluable for the team to make their mobilisation to the fleet seamless and ensure that they are ready to deliver operations at sea with their regular counterparts.”

The RNGS will be delivering this training again soon to another group and aim to make this a regular exercise that provides valuable training to the Reserves and the Squadron itself.

The RNGS Commanding Officer said: “We couldn’t deliver on operations without the permanent support of the Royal Navy Reservists based here in the Squadron.”

“It’s great for my team to be able to give back to the training cycle providing operationally ready Coxswains to the Fleet.”