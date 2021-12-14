Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gib suppliers prepare ‘as best we can’ for Spanish lorry drivers’ Christmas strike

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
14th December 2021

Alternative arrangements are being put in place at local businesses across Gibraltar who are preparing for the upcoming Spanish lorry workers strike scheduled for early next week. Spain’s National Road Transportation Committee (CNTC) announced a three-day strike between December 20 and 22 in the run-up to the Christmas period to protest what it calls the...

