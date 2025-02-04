Gib Talks speakers take centre stage in 10th anniversary event Part 1
Some 13 speakers took to the Gib Talks stage at the John Mackintosh Hall last Saturday. The event marked a special 10th anniversary, with organiser Julian Felice reflecting on the past decade of Gib Talks. The event follows the successful TED Talks format and each speaker delivered a 15-minute talk on a variety of subjects....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here