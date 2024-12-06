Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib threat level remains at ‘moderate’

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
6th December 2024

The threat level in Gibraltar remains unchanged at ‘moderate’, despite claims in a UK newspaper that UK defence officials had held “emergency talks” about a “Russian threat” to the Rock and Cyprus, where the UK has a military base.

The Telegraph reported on Friday that the discussions took place after Russia’s Vladimir Putin said his military could target the UK in direct response to Ukraine’s reported use of British-made missiles to attack targets inside Russia.

“There have been some pretty signicant meetings about reviewing the threat level at British sovereign bases in Cyprus and Gibraltar,” a source familiar with the discussions reportedly told the Telegraph.

According to the newspaper, the talks are understood to have included discussing whether there was a need to bring in any new defensive measures that are not already in place, in light of the threat from Russia.

The newspaper said the threat level in Gibraltar was currently at ‘substantial’, meaning “an attack is likely”.

In fact, however, it is one step below at ‘moderate’, the second level in a five-step scale, meaning “an attack is possible but not likely”.

The threat level is kept under constant review by the Gibraltar Contingency Council, which brings together military and civilian authorities, and even senior UK Government told the Telegraph that it was “standard practice” to review security measures.

A spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle: “The threat level reflected in the story in The Telegraph is incorrect.”

“The threat level in Gibraltar, as publicly stated after the last GCC meeting, was - and remains - moderate.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Controversy in La Linea over planned tribute to Italian divers who died attacking Gib in WWII

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Local News

Arias Vasquez pledges crackdown on unregistered Spanish businesses operating in Gib

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates doctored sexual image circulated online

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

UK/Spain News

No injuries or pollution after vessels collide in Strait

Tue 3rd Dec, 2024

Local News

City taxi service under scrutiny in Parliament

Wed 4th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite pauses GHA strike actions amid progress in talks, warns of potential future strikes  

6th December 2024

Local News
Gibraltar and Falklands ‘are different beasts’ to Chagos Islands, Sir Lindsay Hoyle says

6th December 2024

Local News
19th century view of Moorish castle sold for £15,570

6th December 2024

Local News
Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band celebrates 110th Anniversary with performances at Moroccan festivals

6th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024