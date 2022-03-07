Gib treaty ‘achievable’, No.6 says
A UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc is “achievable,” the Gibraltar Government said on Monday, but efforts to meet the Easter target may be impacted by international developments. The government was responding to questions from the Chronicle following the sixth round of treaty talks, which concluded in London last week. “The negotiations...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here