Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘achievable’, No.6 says

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
7th March 2022

A UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc is “achievable,” the Gibraltar Government said on Monday, but efforts to meet the Easter target may be impacted by international developments. The government was responding to questions from the Chronicle following the sixth round of treaty talks, which concluded in London last week. “The negotiations...

