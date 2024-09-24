Gib umpire set to officiate NWYC qualifiers

Gibraltar Netball umpire Nadine Pardo-Zammit was to receive further accolades as she was announced as one of the top eight umpires appointed to umpire the World Youth Cup Qualifiers.

The announcement made by World Netball this week was received with praise from Gibraltar netball who congratulated the Gibraltar umpire. “A big congratulations to our ITID umpire Nadine Pardo-Zammit who has been appointed to umpire the World Youth Cup Qualifiers.”

The competition will be held in Cardiff with UAE, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales, Isle of Man and Scotland competing to qualify for NWYC2025 in Gibraltar.

All matches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be streamed on the Europe Netball TV.

Commenting on her appointment Nadine Pardo-Zammitt was to say “it’s such a privilege to be amongst the best in Europe.”

The Gibraltar ITID umpire has in recent years gained vast international experience having umpired some of Europe’s top nations matches and also having officiated in other World Netball qualifiers. Her reputation rising through the years within the international netball community, whilst at the same time setting standards in Gibraltar which has seen young umpires rising quickly through the ranks into the senior game.

Gibraltar will be hosting the NWYC2025 next September with twenty of the top nations alongside Gibraltar competing.