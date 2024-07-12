Gib World Music Festival celebrates its 10th edition

The Gibraltar World Music Festival (GWMF) recently celebrated its 10th edition at St Michael’s Cave.

This year’s theme, ‘Levana’ was chosen as symbol of renewal, being both the name of a Roman goddess associated with childbirth and ‘white’ and ‘moon’ in Hebrew.

To represent the theme, the artistic directors selected “three powerful artists”: Sian Pottok, Michelle Davis and Ana Carla Maza.

Sîan Pottok, born in Florida, combines Indian, African, Belgium and Slovak origins. She taking the audience on a unique musical trip with her Kamele Ngoni (traditional West African harp), Brass and waves of Electro.

She is also a renowned photographer focusing on women and children. Her artistic vision places her alongside artists such as Bjork or Yael Naim.

Michelle Davis was raised in a church in NYC and took part in Broadway musicals such as Mama, The Sound of Motown and Mahalia.

Since then, she has toured all over the world, offering a powerful live experience with her band, the True Stones.

Ana Carla Maza was born in Havana, Cuba, and started to play piano at the age of 5 before moving to Paris and becoming the most sought-after artist for jazz festivals around Europe.

Mastering the cello, she infuses it with Brazilian Bossa Nova, Tango, Samba, and Cuban sounds.

Organisers said the night in the cave offered another unique and unforgettable experience, and all in Gibraltar.

“What better representation of female connection than the full moon and its influences on us, our mothers, sisters, and partners?” a spokesperson for the Festival said.

The night was a “unique and unforgettable experience”.