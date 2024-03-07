GibFibre challenges Gibtelecom with competition claim in Supreme Court
The Supreme Court this week began hearing the latest episode in a long-running legal wrangle between government-owned telecommunications company Gibtelecom and its family-owned rival GibFibre. GibFibre has for years sought to secure access to Gibtelecom’s Mount Pleasant and World Trade Centre data centres, which host critical IT infrastructure for third parties including major companies in...
