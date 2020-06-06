Gibmaroc Group recognised by leading food inspection company

SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company recently selected Gibmaroc Group in Gibraltar to feature as an exemplary case study to form part of SGS’s own company marketing material worldwide.

The Gibmaroc Group is comprised of Gibmaroc, Euroship Supplies, GHL and ATC, and the case study published by SGS highlights the positive results following the original audit in 2008.

“Fortunately we took the decision 12 years ago to seek ISO 9001 certification through SGS, they have always been highly focused and extremely thorough in auditing/inspecting all our Group systems,” said George Desoisa, Managing Director of Gibmaroc.

“We find that the surveillance audit process, despite being rather onerous, helps our team take a step back from the daily grind, objectively look at all our processes and supply systems inevitably then leading to further improvements throughout our business.”

“We feel incredibly honoured to have been selected as a showcase company by SGS to demonstrate the highest standards of quality that companies should aspire to and thankfully this is also testimony to the fantastic progress that Gib plc has made and continues to make.”

“I want to thank our team for all their hard work and unwavering support throughout.”

SGS employs over 94,000 individuals in over 2,600 offices and laboratories, all dedicated to evaluating a multitude of companies across the globe daily.