Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 6th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibmaroc Group recognised by leading food inspection company

By Chronicle Staff
6th June 2020

SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company recently selected Gibmaroc Group in Gibraltar to feature as an exemplary case study to form part of SGS’s own company marketing material worldwide.

The Gibmaroc Group is comprised of Gibmaroc, Euroship Supplies, GHL and ATC, and the case study published by SGS highlights the positive results following the original audit in 2008.

“Fortunately we took the decision 12 years ago to seek ISO 9001 certification through SGS, they have always been highly focused and extremely thorough in auditing/inspecting all our Group systems,” said George Desoisa, Managing Director of Gibmaroc.

“We find that the surveillance audit process, despite being rather onerous, helps our team take a step back from the daily grind, objectively look at all our processes and supply systems inevitably then leading to further improvements throughout our business.”

“We feel incredibly honoured to have been selected as a showcase company by SGS to demonstrate the highest standards of quality that companies should aspire to and thankfully this is also testimony to the fantastic progress that Gib plc has made and continues to make.”

“I want to thank our team for all their hard work and unwavering support throughout.”

SGS employs over 94,000 individuals in over 2,600 offices and laboratories, all dedicated to evaluating a multitude of companies across the globe daily.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spanish minister says land borders to open, prompts confusion

Fri 5th Jun, 2020

Local News

Restaurants reopen as Gibraltar enters third phase of ‘Unlock the Rock’

Tue 2nd Jun, 2020

Local News

OFT investigate Covid-19 ‘price gouging’ following public complaints

Fri 5th Jun, 2020

UK/Spain News

Imported novel coronavirus cases return to Spain despite border closure

Sat 30th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Retailers see online sales double but fail to offset high street woes

6th June 2020

Features
How to dry home-grown blooms

6th June 2020

Features
Local volunteer publishes book on macaques

5th June 2020

Features
LAW: Corey’s latest personal rock project

5th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020