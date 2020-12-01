Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Gibrael hosts online event with Sir David Steel

By Chronicle Staff
1st December 2020

Gibrael Chamber recently hosted the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, in a live online event for a close and intimate chat moderated by chairwoman Ayelet Mamo Shay.

Sir David arrived in Gibraltar in June, in the middle of one of the most challenging years in Gibraltar’s modern history against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

This has meant that Sir David has missed out on all the traditional festivities and ceremonies Gibraltar is so accustomed to.

Restrictions on social gatherings also meant that many of the public functions that the Governor traditionally attends hosts at The Convent were not taking place.

Gibrael’s online event was an opportunity for many Gibraltarians to interact with the Governor for the first time, albeit remotely.

The Governor spoke about his experience of relocating to Gibraltar during Covid-19 and his disappointment at not being able to meet with the people of Gibraltar face-to-face in the traditional events.

Yet at the same time, Sir David described being amazed to see how people recognised him when walking the streets of Gibraltar, even when wearing a face mask.

“Sir David mentioned that most of his time is taken on dealing with Brexit matters but he is confident that the ongoing discussions with the Spanish authorities will result in fruitful collaboration and that no matter the outcome of the UK’s agreement with the EU, Gibraltar will come out stronger and resilient,” Ms Mamo Shay said.

“We wish Governor Steel lots of success in his role and hope the situation will soon allow him to truly enjoy Gibraltar to the max, like his predecessor did.”

