Gibraltar 9Ball season

The Gibraltar Pool Association has started their 9 Ball season for 2023. All events are being held at the wonderful facilities at Europa Sports Complex, Europa Point.

The first two events took place before the summer break, these form part of an 8-event season. At the end of the season the highest ranked player will be crowned the Dave Jarvis Player of the Year. The format is a point ranking system, and the top player will be decided by such.

Powerelec event

22 players entered the season opener and Michael Vasquez last year was amongst the players taking part. Also, in the mix of players competing for the title was 11-year-old Byron McGrail, Jotham Olivero and Andrew Olivero. These players have been representing Gib in the International scene both in UK and Spain.

The preliminary round saw some good pool played in patches as some players truly showed their lack of practice. Though newcomers for the season, Jonathan Bear, Paul McInnes, and Bradley Hoult managed to secure a spot in the First round. Jotham Olivero was showing form by narrowly beating Kevyn Torres 4-3 in the prelim round. In the first round he came up against young Byron and won 4-2. Michael Vasquez on the other hand progressed through a few tough rounds. He had a very tough 4- 2 win against James Patterson that could have gone either way, but he held it together to finish triumphant. His next match was against Andrew Olivero, Michael won 4-0, great performance by Michael in this match. Paul McInnes the season newcomer started prolifically and was causing major upsets beating Brian Fa, Charlie Bear and Jonathan Bear, another season newcomer, on route to the semi-final.

Semi-Finals saw Michael Vasquez last season’s winner play newcomer Paul McInnes. Michael proved too strong for Paul in this match and won 5-1. The other semi-final was between two experienced players no newcomers to the sport and part of the international contingent Kyle Dixon vs Jotham Olivero. Jotham played solidly and managed to secure the match 5-2.

The final was between Michael Vasquez and Jotham Olivero, this match was a great spectacle and it looked like going all the way though at 3-3, Jotham took control and won the next two matches to secure a 5-3 win.

