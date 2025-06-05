Gibraltar adopts new dynamic simulation engine to support building regulation compliance

The Government of Gibraltar has partnered with UK climate tech company IES to launch the territory’s first Dynamic Simulation Modelling (DSM) tool, designed to support compliance with Gibraltar’s Part F energy regulations for new buildings and extensions.

Developed with funding from the Climate Action Fund, the tool has been incorporated into IES’s Virtual Environment platform and becomes the sole DSM-based compliance pathway in Gibraltar. The modelling platform will support the design of net-zero energy buildings by offering detailed, hour-by-hour simulations that replace simplified monthly-average methods.

The new DSM engine, publicly launched today, provides architects, engineers and regulators with the insight needed to meet energy performance standards in Gibraltar’s challenging urban environment. The release coincides with the Gibraltar Aspire Sustainable Built Environment Conference, taking place tomorrow.

Work on the DSM tool began in September 2024 and was completed in spring 2025. It is now required for all new residential and non-domestic projects seeking planning permission, particularly those with advanced architectural features, smart controls or on-site renewable energy generation.

Vincent Murray, associate director at IES, said: “The nature of Gibraltar’s dense urban fabric, limited roof area for solar panels, and hot Mediterranean summers makes it extremely difficult to reach net-zero without the insights that dynamic thermal simulation offers.

“Our DSM platform evaluates the interaction of form, facade, thermal mass, smart HVAC and on-site renewables hour by hour throughout the year, so design teams can evaluate all aspects of the building design to meet the Part F regulations.

“In practical terms, that’s what makes the difference between an aspirational target and a building that genuinely produces as much energy as it consumes.”

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage said: “By embedding IESVE Dynamic Simulation technology into our regulatory structures, we are equipping the market with the only tool capable of testing complex geometries, rooftop-solar layouts, and advanced cooling strategies before ground is even broken.

“That means faster approvals, lower operating costs, and a built environment that supports – rather than hinders – our climate goals.”

The integration will also connect local professionals with IES’s broader suite of digital twin tools, enabling performance monitoring and net-zero planning across the full building lifecycle.