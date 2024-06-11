Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association: Summer Youth Track League 2024 Report

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association concluded the 2024 Summer Youth Track League last week. The final fourth race bringing the latest series of events to its conclusion.

Once again the turn out for the competition was high, with the GAAA having held seasonal competitions which has seen young talents returning to compete.

The youngsters showcasing some impressive talents across various age groups.

Once again, however, although Gibraltar’s sports community has big numbers competiting across youth sports, the numbers competing in athletics events beyond the 12 year old age group continues to be dramatically low. In the 14 year old age group only one athlete participating. This a steep contrast from other sports.

Here is a summary of the results for the different age categories.

6-Year-Old Boys

1st Place: Cody Falero dominated the competition, securing a perfect score of 300 points.

2nd Place: Theo Payas followed closely with a consistent performance totaling 296 points.

3rd Place: Lucas Gordon accumulated 292 points, showing remarkable effort.

5-Year-Old Girls

1st Place: Lucia Gordon achieved a flawless score of 300 points.

2nd Place: Evie Trinidad earned 297 points, a commendable effort.

5-Year-Old Boys

1st Place: Jonah Freyone topped his group with 299 points.

2nd Place: Finley Rodriguez secured 295 points.

3rd Place: James King scored 200 points, participating in fewer events.

6-Year-Old Girls

1st Place: Rosie Chiappe demonstrated excellence with a perfect 300 points.

2nd Place: Caitlyn Perales scored 297 points.

3rd Place: Aria Diamantopoulos finished with 294 points.

7-Year-Old Boys

1st Place: Rhys Bull led the pack with 299 points.

2nd Place: Niall Mena was close behind with 298 points.

3rd Place: Noah Jeffries-Mor earned 297 points.

7-Year-Old Girls

1st Place: Adelle Mena achieved 300 points.

2nd Place: Anastasia Nemcev followed with 296 points.

3rd Place: Mia Grace Ballester and Fortune Lapolo Deyo both tied at 294 points.

8-Year-Old Boys

1st Place: Rylan Debono scored a perfect 300 points.

2nd Place: Jacob Rodriguez tallied 297 points.

3rd Place: Gordi Ivanshenko completed the league with 296 points.

8-Year-Old Girls

1st Place: Alexandra King secured 300 points.

2nd Place: Rania Ouass earned 298 points.

3rd Place: Norah Lapid finished with 295 points.

9-Year-Old Boys

1st Place: Ollie Rudden achieved a flawless 300 points.

2nd Place: George Fernandez followed closely with 298 points.

3rd Place: Scott De Haro earned 295 points.

9-Year-Old Girls

1st Place (tie): Ella Orfila and Maya Gomez both scored 298 points.

3rd Place: Lauren Lally earned 297 points.

10-Year-Old Boys

1st Place: Liam Holmes led with 300 points.

2nd Place: Ben Roberts Patterson secured 297 points.

3rd Place: William Andlaw finished with 294 points.

10-Year-Old Girls

1st Place: Antonia Oley-Trojanowska achieved a perfect 300 points.

2nd Place: Sophia Calderon followed with 297 points.

3rd Place: Alba Hernandez earned 294 points.

11-Year-Old Boys

1st Place: Raul Guerrero led with 300 points.

2nd Place: Jules Baldachino followed with 296 points.

3rd Place: Sergio Rojas secured 294 points.

11-Year-Old Girls

1st Place: Oliva Roberts Patterson scored a perfect 300 points.

2nd Place: Sophie Roberts Patterson followed with 297 points.

3rd Place: Grace Franco finished with 294 points.

12-Year-Old Boys

1st Place: Oscar Rudden led with 300 points.

2nd Place: Jamie Ford followed with 296 points.

3rd Place: Noah Virvescu secured 294 points.

12-Year-Old Girls

1st Place: Kerrianne Sanguinetti achieved a perfect 300 points.

2nd Place: April Costa followed closely with 296 points.

3rd Place: Julia Laguea earned 294 points.

13-Year-Old Boys

1st Place: Gergo Koneta scored 299 points.

2nd Place: Alex Gordon followed with 298 points.

3rd Place: Elias Mottershead earned 196 points.

14-Year-Old Boys

1st Place: Jyren Maicas dominated with a perfect 300 points.

The Summer Youth Track League 2024 has highlighted the promising future of Gibraltar’s young athletes, showcasing their dedication, talent, and competitive spirit. Congratulations to all participants and winners for their outstanding performances.

The GAAA now sets its eyes on the forthcoming Small States Championships with trail events taking place in the coming days.