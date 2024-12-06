Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar and Falklands ‘are different beasts’ to Chagos Islands, Sir Lindsay Hoyle says

Bayside headteacher Gaynor Lester is pictured above alongside Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, during a question-and-answer session with pupils on Friday. Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
6th December 2024

The UK’s decision to give up the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands has no bearing on Gibraltar and the Falklands, which are “different beasts” whose right to self-determination has been recognised, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, said on Friday. Sir Lindsay, who is also the Chancellor of the University of...

