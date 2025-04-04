Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar and Finland have agreed to a two-season joint national programme

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2025

Gibraltar and Finland have agreed to a two-season joint national programme that will involve a combination of international friendly fixtures, training camps, and shared learning opportunities between the two nations. This collaborative initiative is designed to strengthen ties at the national team level and provide valuable development experiences for players and coaches from both countries.
The programme will kick off on May 17th to 18th 2025, when Gibraltar travels to Finland for the first of several planned fixtures. This will be followed in autumn 2025 by another fixture and a joint training camp, further solidifying the partnership and allowing both teams to exchange expertise on and off the field.
Looking ahead to the second year of the agreement, Finland’s national team is slated to visit Gibraltar – commonly known as “the Rock” – in January 2026 for a warm-weather training camp and a friendly international fixture hosted in Gibraltar.
Additionally, discussions are already underway to expand this collaboration beyond the senior men’s squads. Both nations are exploring opportunities to include women’s teams, development squads, and U20 teams in upcoming fixtures and camps. This expansion underscores a mutual commitment to broad #YouthDevelopment and the growth of #WomensSport within both federations.
This joint programme marks a significant step forward in international cooperation for both countries’ sporting communities. Fans can look forward to high-quality International Fixtures and a unique cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Finland. As the two nations work together to enhance their competitive experience and foster long-term development. - Source Gibraltar Rugby

