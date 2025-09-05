Gibraltar and its Neanderthals feature in BBC documentary

A BBC4 documentary broadcast on September 3 highlighted Gibraltar’s role in the study of Neanderthals and the research being carried out at the Gorham’s Cave Complex by the Gibraltar National Museum.

The programme, entitled The Lost Neanderthals, followed French archaeologist Dr Ludowig Slimak and recent discoveries made by his team in Mandrin Cave in southern France. The cave was frequently occupied in prehistoric times and in 2015 the remains of a Neanderthal, named Thorin, were uncovered. Evidence suggested that Thorin lived in close proximity to newly arrived modern humans.

The connection to Gibraltar emerged when DNA from Thorin was compared with that of other Neanderthals. The results showed that Thorin belonged to an ancient lineage most closely related to “Nana”, the Gibraltar woman from Forbes’ Quarry.

Professor Clive Finlayson described the discovery in the documentary as “a change of paradigm” in understanding Neanderthals. He explained that evidence now pointed to regional populations, with Gibraltar and the Rhône Valley forming part of a “Mediterranean metapopulation” distinct from central European Neanderthals.

The documentary concluded in Gibraltar, where Dr Slimak visited the Gibraltar National Museum and Gorham’s Cave Complex to discuss the findings with Professor Finlayson.

The Lost Neanderthals is available on catch-up and will be shown again on BBC4 next Tuesday at 11.50pm.