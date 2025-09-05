Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar and its Neanderthals feature in BBC documentary

By Chronicle Staff
5th September 2025

A BBC4 documentary broadcast on September 3 highlighted Gibraltar’s role in the study of Neanderthals and the research being carried out at the Gorham’s Cave Complex by the Gibraltar National Museum.

The programme, entitled The Lost Neanderthals, followed French archaeologist Dr Ludowig Slimak and recent discoveries made by his team in Mandrin Cave in southern France. The cave was frequently occupied in prehistoric times and in 2015 the remains of a Neanderthal, named Thorin, were uncovered. Evidence suggested that Thorin lived in close proximity to newly arrived modern humans.

The connection to Gibraltar emerged when DNA from Thorin was compared with that of other Neanderthals. The results showed that Thorin belonged to an ancient lineage most closely related to “Nana”, the Gibraltar woman from Forbes’ Quarry.

Professor Clive Finlayson described the discovery in the documentary as “a change of paradigm” in understanding Neanderthals. He explained that evidence now pointed to regional populations, with Gibraltar and the Rhône Valley forming part of a “Mediterranean metapopulation” distinct from central European Neanderthals.

The documentary concluded in Gibraltar, where Dr Slimak visited the Gibraltar National Museum and Gorham’s Cave Complex to discuss the findings with Professor Finlayson.

The Lost Neanderthals is available on catch-up and will be shown again on BBC4 next Tuesday at 11.50pm.

Most Read

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Unite postpones strike and will ballot members after agreement with Govt 

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron introduces UAV capability after joint training

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez praises Starmer for leadership on Gib deal as UK and Spain relaunch ‘old friendship’

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Young people shine at Gibraltar Youth Service end-of-summer showcase

5th September 2025

Local News
Students complete GHA summer work placements

4th September 2025

Local News
Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron introduces UAV capability after joint training

4th September 2025

Local News
Rare Gibraltar snail discovery makes international magazine cover

4th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025