Gibraltar and Morocco discuss further areas of cooperation

Work to develop relations between Gibraltar and Morocco continued during a recent visit to Rabat by the Minister with responsibility for relations between the two, Dr John Cortes.

Dr Cortes met officials from Morocco’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, including Secretary General Bouzekri Razi and the Director of Cooperation, Partnership and Communication, Rachid Firadi.

The discussions covered compliance with international environmental conventions, energy transition and possible areas for future cooperation.

Dr Cortes also met the British Council’s Country Director for Morocco, Alexandra Balafrej, at the organisation’s offices in Rabat.

That meeting covered potential cooperation in education, culture and sport, as well as Gibraltar as a destination for Moroccans taking part in British Council-supported programmes.