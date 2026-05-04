Gibraltar College thanks Entain for furniture donation

Gibraltar College has thanked Entain for a donation of more than 400 items of furniture and equipment which it said has helped modernise learning and working spaces.

The donation included more than 160 desks, 60 meeting room chairs, 100 desk drawer units, 24 cabinets, 10 whiteboards, eight sofas, 35 connected desk banks and 55 kitchen stools.

It also included kitchen pods, appliances, tables and collaborative furniture now in use across the College.

The work was carried out over the Easter break by College and Department of Education staff, with support from GJBS, to minimise disruption to teaching and learning.

The College said the new furniture had improved open and communal spaces, encouraging students to remain on campus during free periods and make greater use of the site for study and development.

For staff, the College said the donation had provided modern and flexible resources, including height-adjustable desks and improved workspaces.

Rob Duthie, MD Gibraltar Operations for Entain, said: “It has been a genuine privilege to be able to help support the Gibraltar College through this donation, ensuring these resources continue to make a meaningful difference for students and staff.”

The Principal of Gibraltar College, Daniel Benrimoj, said: “We are extremely grateful to Entain for this generous donation, which has made a real difference to both our learners and staff.

It has allowed us to create more welcoming spaces for students to stay, engage and feel part of the College, while also equipping teachers with modern, flexible resources that enhance teaching and learning.”

“I would also like to place on record my sincere and personal thanks to Mrs Karla Imossi, whose leadership, dedication and meticulous coordination were central to the success of this project.”

“Delivering a transformation of this scale within such a short timeframe, and during a busy period is no small achievement, and her commitment has had a lasting impact on our College environment.”

“I am equally grateful to Mrs Aidele Casciaro-Beazley, our caretaking team, the Department of Education labourers, and our partners at JBS for their invaluable support. This has truly been a collective effort with a lasting impact on our College.”

Mrs Imossi said: This was a significant but incredibly rewarding project. Through detailed planning and strong teamwork, we were able to transform our spaces without disrupting learning.”

“Seeing students now choosing to remain on campus and actively engage with the improved environment has made it all worthwhile and is a clear reflection of the positive impact this has had.”

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “This is an excellent example of what can be achieved through strong collaboration between the private sector and Education. I thank Entain for their generosity and Gibraltar College for the vision and commitment shown in delivering such a meaningful transformation in a short period of time. Initiatives like this directly enhance the experience of our learners and staff, and it is particularly positive to see improvements being made in a way that represents value for money for the taxpayer.”

“I look forward to seeing the continued development of the College environment in line with its exciting future plans.”