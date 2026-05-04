Gibraltar College learners highlight plastic pollution in ‘Sixth Extinction’ exhibition

Gibraltar College Level 1 learners have staged a student-led exhibition aimed at raising awareness of biodiversity loss and plastic pollution.

The “Sixth Extinction” exhibition was developed as part of the College’s Project-Based Learning programme and submitted to the Nautilus Project competition.

The display focused on the impact of plastic pollution on marine life and featured sculptures made from recycled and discarded materials.

At its centre was a whale tail sculpture made from recycled plastic bottles, alongside marine creatures crafted from plastic packaging and cardboard.

Visitors were also shown research displays produced by the learners and were invited to create their own artwork using recycled materials.

The exhibition attracted visits from local primary schools, with younger pupils engaging with the displays and working alongside Gibraltar College learners.

Lead tutor Sarah Jane Roberts said: ““I am incredibly proud of our learners and the commitment they have shown throughout this project.”

“They have not only developed their knowledge and skills, but have demonstrated real perseverance, creativity, and a genuine passion for making a difference. What they have achieved is truly special.”

“They have taken ownership of their learning and transformed it into a powerful message that challenges us all to reflect and act.”

The Principal of Gibraltar College, Daniel Benrimoj, said the exhibition reflected “the very best of what education should be, engaging, purposeful and connected to the real world.”

“Our learners have embraced the opportunity to contribute to a wider community conversation around sustainability while developing key life skills that will support them in their future pathways.”

“It was particularly rewarding to see the enthusiasm from local primary schools. The interaction between learners of different ages reinforced our role as a community college, committed to lifelong learning and meaningful collaboration. Initiatives like this demonstrate how education can have a positive impact far beyond the classroom.”

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our staff who have supported this project. Their commitment, professionalism and willingness to go above and beyond for our learners is what makes initiatives like this possible. Their dedication continues to have a lasting impact on both our students and the wider community.”

The Minister for Education and Environment, Dr John Cortes, said: “I was blown away by the impact of this exhibition the moment I walked into the room. It was incredibly effective, and the message was totally on point. This was incredible work by the students and of course the teachers and support staff.”