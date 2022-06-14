Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Gibraltar and Northern Ireland are separate negotiations ‘and must be kept that way’

Archive image of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
14th June 2022

By Brian Reyes and PA All parties involved in negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar agree the process is entirely separate from renewed tension surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Tuesday, adding it was important to “not fall into the trap” of joining the two. Mr Picardo was speaking...

Continue Reading

