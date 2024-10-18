Gibraltar anglers return from Denmark with a bag full of medals

EFSA Gibraltar returned from what has been described as a “very successful flatfish species competition” in Langeland, Denmark.

“We brought back an array of medals. The whole competition was moved back by one day due to the terrible weather,” said spokesperson Charlie Lara.

The competition saw anglers volunteer to skipper the boats, with Charlie Lara finishing as the top boat skipper, catching 571 fish. More than four thousand fish were caught and released over the three-day event, with plaice being the main species.

Results:

Individual overall and silver pin: Charlie Lara with 189 fish

National teams:

1st - Norway

2nd - England A

3rd - Gibraltar

Two-man team: 2nd - Charles Carreras & Charlie Lara

Four-man team: 2nd - C. Carreras, C. Lara, G. Geoghegan, D. Kehr

Seniors: 2nd - Charles Carreras

Executive teams of four: 2nd - Charlie Lara

Executive teams of four: 3rd - Michael Bosio

Gibraltar anglers brought home a total of eleven silver medals, two bronze medals, and a silver pin. EFSA congratulated its team’s success and expressed their thanks to the German Section for what they described as a “great competition.”

