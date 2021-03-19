Gibraltar announces squad for next week’s triple header
The Gibraltar FA have announced the initial squad to take on Norway, Montenegro and Netherlands in the World Cup Qualifier triple header next week. Gibraltar face Norway on Wednesday March 24 at the Victoria Stadium, followed by Montenegro on March 27, away. They then play in front of a close to 600 crowd at the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here