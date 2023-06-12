Gibraltar at minibasketball conference in Madrid

Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association U6 Coordinator Kiara Sene alongside Jason Mcmahon attend FIBAS Minibasket Conference hosted in Alcobendas, Madrid recently.

The FIBA European Mini Basketball Convention 2023, hosted by the Spanish Basketball Federation within their museum in Alcobendas was described by FIBA as a huge success.

“In its 8th edition, 38 participants across Europe earned their FEMBCC certificate after a two-year program that started in Pecs, Hungary, with theoretical and practical sessions delivered virtually and in person.”

FIBA, through its official website reports that “under the umbrella of FIBA Foundation, Mini Basketball has continued its momentum gaining popularity around the world. This program is a pillar in Europe and a key factor to enlarge the basketball family creating new and future citizens of basketball. The investment though the Youth Development Fund in grassroots programs delivered by the European federations has incredible effect on growing participation among kids. Kamil Novak, FIBA Executive Director Europe, who monitored closely the on court tactical lessons, embraces this joint venture: “The development is huge, we are very happy and we have great examples of federations that have doubled their members starting in the U12-U13 categories. We want to grow and hope that every child in Europe who wants to play Min Basketball can find a way to develop”.”

“By planting this seed in young kids through the National Federations, school teachers and coaches attending this annual convention sharing their best practices, many will fall in love with the game of basketball. Some will become players, others will be fans, spectators, coaches, general managers or even the next Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic or Emma Meesseman. What is sure is that basketball, from their grassroots, will keep growing and impact many lives thanks to its values on and off the court.

“This ambitious plan is all about building community, sharing data, best practices, plays, concepts, building bridges amongst National Federations, creating similar basketball programs, multiplying engagement, growing together and bringing everyone to the same page despite the fact that Mini Basketball is played differently in regions across the world.

“But this diversity is not seen as a problem, in fact it might be an advantage: the key factor is to spark the love for basketball at a very young age; common rules will enter at a later stage.”

In other news on the European basketball stage, Gibraltar, whose GABBA President holds a seat within FIBA Board, is also expected to be among in the list of countries which the newly-elected FIBA Europe President Jorge Garbajosa is expected to visit.

The latter has embarked on his presidential bid promise to visit all 50 European National Federations with his first official stop coming in Malta recently.

Jorge Garbajosa was elected as the FIBA Europe President by the General Assembly of the member nations in May with Gibraltar among one of its members.

Images courtesy GABBA

