Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar at minibasketball conference in Madrid

By Stephen Ignacio
12th June 2023

Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association U6 Coordinator Kiara Sene alongside Jason Mcmahon attend FIBAS Minibasket Conference hosted in Alcobendas, Madrid recently.
The FIBA European Mini Basketball Convention 2023, hosted by the Spanish Basketball Federation within their museum in Alcobendas was described by FIBA as a huge success.
“In its 8th edition, 38 participants across Europe earned their FEMBCC certificate after a two-year program that started in Pecs, Hungary, with theoretical and practical sessions delivered virtually and in person.”
FIBA, through its official website reports that “under the umbrella of FIBA Foundation, Mini Basketball has continued its momentum gaining popularity around the world. This program is a pillar in Europe and a key factor to enlarge the basketball family creating new and future citizens of basketball. The investment though the Youth Development Fund in grassroots programs delivered by the European federations has incredible effect on growing participation among kids. Kamil Novak, FIBA Executive Director Europe, who monitored closely the on court tactical lessons, embraces this joint venture: “The development is huge, we are very happy and we have great examples of federations that have doubled their members starting in the U12-U13 categories. We want to grow and hope that every child in Europe who wants to play Min Basketball can find a way to develop”.”
“By planting this seed in young kids through the National Federations, school teachers and coaches attending this annual convention sharing their best practices, many will fall in love with the game of basketball. Some will become players, others will be fans, spectators, coaches, general managers or even the next Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic or Emma Meesseman. What is sure is that basketball, from their grassroots, will keep growing and impact many lives thanks to its values on and off the court.
“This ambitious plan is all about building community, sharing data, best practices, plays, concepts, building bridges amongst National Federations, creating similar basketball programs, multiplying engagement, growing together and bringing everyone to the same page despite the fact that Mini Basketball is played differently in regions across the world.
“But this diversity is not seen as a problem, in fact it might be an advantage: the key factor is to spark the love for basketball at a very young age; common rules will enter at a later stage.”
In other news on the European basketball stage, Gibraltar, whose GABBA President holds a seat within FIBA Board, is also expected to be among in the list of countries which the newly-elected FIBA Europe President Jorge Garbajosa is expected to visit.
The latter has embarked on his presidential bid promise to visit all 50 European National Federations with his first official stop coming in Malta recently.
Jorge Garbajosa was elected as the FIBA Europe President by the General Assembly of the member nations in May with Gibraltar among one of its members.
Images courtesy GABBA

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

GSLA’s Summer Sports Programme to start early

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Court finds former Commissioner Ian McGrail not guilty of sexual assault

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Kingsway set for first scheduled quarterly maintenance

Mon 5th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
9th Dan visits Gibraltar Judo

12th June 2023

Sports
Lions Gibraltar complete clean sweep of trophies in women's game

12th June 2023

Sports
Nadine Pardo-Zammitt earns Europe Netball Service Award

12th June 2023

Sports
Gibraltar Cricket expands partnership agreement with ECN as Midweek league gets going

12th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023