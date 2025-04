Gibraltar at Pool's Nations Cup

Gibraltar has been represented at the Pool's 2025 Nations Cup being held Bridlington with Grand Masters, Masters, Seniors and men's squads taking on the likes of England.

With three more days of play still to be played for the different teams Gibraltar has seen just one team victory with the Gibraltar Men's A team beating Belgium Men's A 18-7.

Some close encounters have been seen with Gibraltar's senior A team going down 13-12 against Australia and the Men's A team losing 13-12 against Shetlands.

String opponents in the likes of England, Scotland and Ireland have seen some significant defeats.

These are the team results up to the 7th April with Gibraltar playing today across most ranks.

Pool results up to 7th April 2025

Grand Masters

05-04-2025 10:00 Gibraltar Grand Masters A 2 - 13 N Ireland Grand Masters A

05-04-2025 13:00 Gibraltar Grand Masters A 4 - 11 Scotland Grand Masters A

06-04-2025 12:00 England Grand Masters A 14 - 1 Gibraltar Grand Masters A

06-04-2025 18:00 Gibraltar Grand Masters A 5 - 10 Ireland Grand Masters A

07-04-2025 15:00 Wales Grand Masters A 13 - 2 Gibraltar Grand Masters A

Masters

05-04-2025 10:00 Gibraltar Masters A 7 - 18 Malta Masters A

06-04-2025 09:00 England Masters A 20 - 5 Gibraltar Masters A

06-04-2025 21:00 Gibraltar Masters A 6 - 19 Scotland Masters A

07-04-2025 14:00 Ireland Masters A 20 - 5 Gibraltar Masters A

07-04-2025 18:30 Gibraltar Masters A 5 - 20 Shetland Masters A

Mens

05-04-2025 10:00 Malta Mens A 21 - 4 Gibraltar Mens A

05-04-2025 16:00 Gibraltar Mens A 12 - 13 Shetland Mens A

06-04-2025 09:00 Mauritius Mens A 19 - 6 Gibraltar Mens A

06-04-2025 18:00 Gibraltar Mens A 1 - 24 Scotland Mens A

07-04-2025 18:00 Belgium Mens A 7 - 18 Gibraltar Mens A

Seniors

05-04-2025 10:00 Gibraltar Seniors A 3 - 22 Wales Seniors A

05-04-2025 19:00 Ireland Seniors A 18 - 7 Gibraltar Seniors A

06-04-2025 09:00 Gibraltar Seniors A 6 - 19 England Seniors A

06-04-2025 15:00 Australia Seniors A 13 - 12 Gibraltar Seniors A

07-04-2025 14:00 Gibraltar Seniors A 5 - 20 N Ireland Seniors A