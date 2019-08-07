Gibraltar athletes head to compete in European Third League championships

A Gibraltar athletics team will be heading to Skopje, Macedonia to compete in the European Team Championship 3rd Division.

Although the team has as yet not been officially released it is understood it should include, Jerai Torres, Craig Gill, Jessy Franco ,Sean Collado, Harvey Dixon, Zyanne Hook, Kim Baglietto, Shamus Chichon, Mya Zarb, Shauna Mann, Steven Walker and Head Coach Louis Chichon.

According to the latest official entries posted by the European Athletics Gibraltar’s team will be competing in the following: -

Mya Zarb will be competing in the 100m senior women

Jerai Torres will be competing in the 200m Senior men

Zyanne Hook in the 200m and 400m senior women

Jessy Franco in the 400m and 3000m steeplechase senior men

Steven Walker will be competing in the 800m and 5000m senior men

Shauna Mann in the 800m and 1500m senior women

Harvey Dixon in the 1500m senior men

Shamus Chichon in the 3000m senior men

Kim Baglietto 3000m and 5000m senior women

The 4 x 100m relay will be run by Jesse Franco, Jerai Torres, Sean Collado and Craig Gill. In the women’s relay Mya Zarb, Shauna Mann, Kim Baglietto and Zyanne Hook will combine as a team.

In the 4 x 400m relay the men will see Craig Gill, Sean Collado, Jerai Torres and Jessy Franco teaming up. The women’s team will be Zyanne Hook, Kim Baglietto, Shauna Mann and Mya Zarb.

Sean Collado and Craig Gill will also be representing Gibraltar in the B-race 100m senior. With Zyanne Hook in the equivalent for the women.

Gibraltar will be competing against the likes of Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbajan Iceland, Kosovo, Liehtenstien, Moldova, Macedonia, San Marino and Serbia among others. Both Serbia and Iceland will be looking to push for promotion having dropped from division two in 2017 along with Moldova.

Gibraltar will be looking at the likes of Harvey Dixon, Jesse Franco and Jerai Torres to be looking at keeping their personal performances high with possible personal bests and national records following their success this summer in the Island Games.

Day one for races is August 10 in which the B-races will start the events. Most of Gibraltar’s runners will be competing throughout the first and second day of events.