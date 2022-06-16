Gibraltar athletes took podium in San Roque Sprint Triathlon

There was success for both the men and women triathletes from Gibraltar in San Roque last weekend taking podium in both categories.

Gibraltar Triathlete Kelvin Gomez maintained his momentum last weekend finish first overall in the San Roque triathlon.

Competing under the hot conditions experienced these past days and against a substantial field.

Kelvin was to complete the gruelling course in 00:59:49 finish first overall all. Not far behind in third place was to finish Andrew Gordon with a 01:01:03.

Robert Matto finishing tenth overall with a time of 01:04:47.

Gibraltar veteran Chris Walker was to finish 23rd overall with a time of 01:08:32 with Charles Walker finishing 41st with a 01:13:35 and immediately next in 42 Keith Laguea with a time of 01:13:36.

Keith Macedo finished in 50th overall place with a time of 01:16:54.

Nicky Bennett who finished 71st overall but this equating to finishing second in the female senior category was to finish with a 01:21:20 timing. Kayrn Barnett finishing 82nd overall was to finish fourth in the senior female with a time of 01:23:09. This placing two of Gibraltar female athletes among the top senior females.

Other times for Gibraltar athletes were

James Elliot 01:24:12

Craig Pilcher 01:26:07

Christian Celecia 01:28:48

Stephanie McKinnon and James Howard were unable to complete.

A total of 127 triathletes, from both categories participated in the main event.