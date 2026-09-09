Gibraltar athletics heads towards EGM amid council challenge

Gibraltar athletics is heading towards an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 14, with the future of the Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association (GAAA) Council set to be decided following an internal dispute and a request from 19 senior members of the association.

The GAAA has formally announced that the EGM will take place on Monday, September 14, at 7pm in the Lecture Room at Lathbury. The meeting was called pursuant to Clause 11(c) of the association’s Constitution following a request submitted by 19 Senior Members.

Three motions are listed as the business of the meeting.

The first is a vote of no confidence regarding the individual members of the current Council. The second concerns amendments to the current GAAA Constitution, while the third proposes the election of a new committee in accordance with the provisions of the amended Constitution. The notice states that the business of the EGM will be confined to those three motions.

Only Senior Members who are fully paid-up and have maintained continuous paid-up membership for at least three years will be eligible to vote. Members must also be full senior members when their vote is cast, with eligibility to be checked against the association’s official membership records.

The meeting comes amid differences of opinion within Gibraltar athletics and a split involving members of the current Council. Supporters of the present Council have used social media to encourage members to attend the EGM and support the existing elected committee.

In its appeal, the Council highlighted what it described as its record of work in local athletics, including the continuation and expansion of local league races, a new road racing league format and the launch of a track league.

The Council also pointed to continued investment in youth and grassroots athletics, including coaching courses, as well as promotion of field events and investment in modern track and field equipment.

At international and club level, the Council highlighted Gibraltar’s participation in international events and support for local clubs competing overseas. It also referred to the hosting of major international competitions, including the Island Games and the European Small States Championships.

Other areas highlighted included support for local charity races, training opportunities for officials and the securing of World Athletics and European Athletics funding for athletics development.

The Council’s supporters are asking members to attend Monday’s meeting to ensure that the work outlined in the appeal can continue.

Meanwhile, those challenging the current Council have also issued a statement through social media in response to what they describe as rumours and speculation surrounding the reasons for the EGM.

The group said its focus was on “moving Gibraltar athletics forward” and that it did not want to engage in negativity or discredit the work carried out by others.

Their stated priorities include maintaining and improving the Road Racing League, with the potential addition of relays and other team-building events, as well as further development of local athletics.

They also said they wanted to establish fair representation for all members, describing their proposed approach as fair, transparent and welcoming, while stating that they would support athletes competing internationally as well as those participating for fitness and recreation.

The group said it would operate an open-door policy and invited members to raise questions or concerns directly with them.

The statement was signed by Andrew Peat, Sean Peñalver, Norcady Reyes, Sharron Celecia, Neil Perera, Jerai Torres, Roy Torres, Liam Byrne, Rhys Byrne, Sam Hook, Luka Desoiza, Silvija Desoiza, Bryanna Tosso, Gyan Chappory, Philip Macedo, Nicola Oliva, Kathryn Gordon and Christopher Wall and Joe Celecia.

The EGM will therefore give eligible members the opportunity to vote on the future of the current Council, proposed constitutional changes and, potentially, the election of a new committee.

The meeting is scheduled for 7pm on Monday, September 14, at the Lecture Room, Lathbury.