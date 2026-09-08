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Tue 8th Sep, 2026

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Sports

Women to play two internationals away this coming months

By Stephen Ignacio
8th September 2026

The Gibraltar women's national team will be back in action with two friendly matches already scheduled for this season.

The squad, which received a blow earlier this summer when head coach Stella Gotal decided not to renew her contract with the association, will be preparing for what the association calls "the next chapter", with matches against Liechtenstein and San Marino.

The two matches will be played away from home, providing the team with further experience of travelling for matches, something they are yet to get used to, having only been playing in official competitions for the last couple of years.

The first match will be against Liechtenstein on October 10, with the next friendly scheduled for December 5.

There has yet to be any announcement as to who will be taking over the reins of the squad.

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