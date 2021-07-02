Gibraltar backs plan for global minimum corporate tax of 15%
Gibraltar is among 130 countries and jurisdictions that have joined a new two-pillar plan to reform international taxation rules and ensure that multinationals pay a fair share of tax wherever they operate. The 130 countries and jurisdictions, representing more than 90% of global GDP, backed an OECD statement establishing a new framework for international tax...
