Gibraltar Badminton Association's President Unveils Exciting Updates for the New Season

Kasper Thy Jessen, the President of the Gibraltar Badminton Association, has recently disclosed several significant developments and initiatives as the association gears up for the upcoming badminton season.

New Committee Leadership

In the wake of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 20th, Jessen unveiled a revamped committee lineup to lead the association forward:

President: Kasper Thy Jessen

Secretary: Alison Jessen

Treasurer: Paul Tysoe

Committee Members: Leon Sou, Hayden Cheung, Anne Adamson, and Logan Russell

Junior Committee Member: Russell Holt

Jessen extended his appreciation to outgoing committee members Matthew, James, and Charles for their dedicated service to the association, wishing them success as they now focus on actively participating in the sport they love.

Junior Coaching Revival

In a move aimed at nurturing young talents, the Gibraltar Badminton Association is delighted to announce the return of its Junior Coaching program. This season's coaching structure mirrors the previous one:

Mondays: These sessions are dedicated to secondary school pupils, including students from Westside, Bayside, Prior Park, and College.

Tuesdays: Specifically designed for middle school pupils aged approximately 7 to 11 years.

Wednesdays: Open to all children interested in honing their badminton skills.

Details about session timings can be found in the allocations provided below.

Season Kick-off Plans

The newly constituted committee is poised to kickstart the season with enthusiasm. Responding to the feedback received during the AGM, the association is exploring options to initiate league play as soon as possible. In light of this, a form will soon be circulated among members to gauge their interest in participating in the singles and doubles leagues.

Allocation Highlights for the Week

For the sake of convenience and planning, Jessen shared allocations for the week, with all activities scheduled to take place at the Europa Sports Complex:

Monday, September 25th: Junior Coaching from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, tailored for secondary school students from Bayside, Westside, College, and Prior Park.

Tuesday, September 26th: Junior Coaching from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, catering to middle school children aged approximately 7 to 11 years.

Tuesday, September 26th: Open court for free play, featuring three available courts, open to all members from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Wednesday, September 27th: Junior Coaching from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, welcoming all junior participants.

Wednesday, September 27th: Open court for free play accessible to all members from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Sunday, October 1st: Open court for free play accessible to all members from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Jessen emphasized that members under the age of 16 are encouraged to participate in free play sessions, provided they are accompanied by an individual aged 18 or older.

For inquiries or further information, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Jessen and his team for assistance in making the upcoming badminton season an unforgettable and enjoyable experience.