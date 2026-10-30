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Fri 30th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar badminton face first defeat in Small States of Europe Championships

By Stephen Ignacio
30th October 2026

Gibraltar badminton suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of hosts the Faroe Islands on the opening day of the Small States of Europe Badminton Championships.

Playing earlier on Friday morning, Gibraltar faced a tough start, with the mixed pair of Kasper and Alison Jessen falling 3-15, 4-15 against Runi Oster and Mirian Grotinum.

There was a tighter contest between Joshua Montado and Jafet Rasmussen, although the Faroese player nevertheless secured a 15-10, 15-8 victory to claim the hosts' second point.

Amber Prescott then faced Ranja Joensen, who secured a 15-1, 15-4 victory.

In Gibraltar's fourth match, Kasper Thy Jessen partnered Chi Leong Su against Magnus Dal Christiansen. Despite a hard-fought contest, the Gibraltar pair were to lose both sets 9-15, 10-15.

In the women's doubles, Alison Jessen and Sevelanne Newsham also fell to Bjarnhild I Buo Justinussen and Mia Thorkildshoj, losing 8-15, 4-15.

Gibraltar were due to face Iceland later this afternoon as their first day of competition continued.

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