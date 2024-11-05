Gibraltar badminton Participated in the Badminton Small States of Europe Championships in Cyprus finishing sixth

The Gibraltar National Badminton Team competed in the Badminton Small States of Europe Championships in Cyprus, finishing sixth after a determined performance which saw them win their first match against Monaco before facing defeat against Cyrprus, Faroe Islands and Malta.

They were competing against sides such as Monaco, Malta, Faroe Islands and Cyprus with their skill levels tested across several challenging matches in a highly competitive field.

Day 1: Opening Match Against Monaco

The tournament began with Gibraltar taking on Monaco. A strong effort which brought some success as Gibraltar faced a 4-1 victory in this opening match. The team demonstrated resilience and commitment, creating some close games that gave a positive glimpse of their capabilities as they prepared for the following day’s match against the defending champions, Cyprus.

Day 2: Second Match Against Cyprus

In their second match, Gibraltar went up against Cyprus, a top contender and the defending champions. Although they suffered a 5-0 defeat, Gibraltar put up a spirited fight. Notable performances included Josh Montado’s singles debut for Gibraltar, as well as an intense men’s doubles match, where James and Thomas managed to push their opponents to three sets.

Day 3: Playoffs Against Faroe Islands

After their initial group matches, Gibraltar entered the playoffs for 4th to 6th place, beginning with a game against the Faroe Islands. Known for their strength from past encounters in the Island Games, the Faroese team proved formidable. Gibraltar faced a 5-0 loss, but the players once again put on some hard-fought rallies and close exchanges.

Day 4: Final Match Against Malta

Gibraltar’s final match of the tournament saw them go up against a strong Maltese side. Although Gibraltar lost 5-0, the team came close in the men’s doubles, displaying determination and nearly clinching a win. This match demonstrated Gibraltar’s competitive spirit and commitment to finishing the tournament on a positive note despite the challenging lineup.

The tournament concluded with Gibraltar finishing in 6th place overall. This result serves as a motivator for the team as they set their sights on the 2025 Island Games in Orkney, where they aim to build on their experience. Additionally, Gibraltar is considering hosting the Small States of Europe Badminton Tournament in 2026, which would be a significant milestone for the development of badminton in Gibraltar.

Images and results courtesy Gibraltar Badminton Association