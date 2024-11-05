Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar badminton Participated in the Badminton Small States of Europe Championships in Cyprus finishing sixth

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2024

The Gibraltar National Badminton Team competed in the Badminton Small States of Europe Championships in Cyprus, finishing sixth after a determined performance which saw them win their first match against Monaco before facing defeat against Cyrprus, Faroe Islands and Malta.
They were competing against sides such as Monaco, Malta, Faroe Islands and Cyprus with their skill levels tested across several challenging matches in a highly competitive field.

Day 1: Opening Match Against Monaco
The tournament began with Gibraltar taking on Monaco. A strong effort which brought some success as Gibraltar faced a 4-1 victory in this opening match. The team demonstrated resilience and commitment, creating some close games that gave a positive glimpse of their capabilities as they prepared for the following day’s match against the defending champions, Cyprus.

Day 2: Second Match Against Cyprus
In their second match, Gibraltar went up against Cyprus, a top contender and the defending champions. Although they suffered a 5-0 defeat, Gibraltar put up a spirited fight. Notable performances included Josh Montado’s singles debut for Gibraltar, as well as an intense men’s doubles match, where James and Thomas managed to push their opponents to three sets.

Day 3: Playoffs Against Faroe Islands
After their initial group matches, Gibraltar entered the playoffs for 4th to 6th place, beginning with a game against the Faroe Islands. Known for their strength from past encounters in the Island Games, the Faroese team proved formidable. Gibraltar faced a 5-0 loss, but the players once again put on some hard-fought rallies and close exchanges.

Day 4: Final Match Against Malta
Gibraltar’s final match of the tournament saw them go up against a strong Maltese side. Although Gibraltar lost 5-0, the team came close in the men’s doubles, displaying determination and nearly clinching a win. This match demonstrated Gibraltar’s competitive spirit and commitment to finishing the tournament on a positive note despite the challenging lineup.

The tournament concluded with Gibraltar finishing in 6th place overall. This result serves as a motivator for the team as they set their sights on the 2025 Island Games in Orkney, where they aim to build on their experience. Additionally, Gibraltar is considering hosting the Small States of Europe Badminton Tournament in 2026, which would be a significant milestone for the development of badminton in Gibraltar.
Images and results courtesy Gibraltar Badminton Association

Most Read

Local News

Man on trial charged with cocaine offences

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Local News

Emergency appeal fund launched in Gibraltar to aid Valencia flood victims

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Arias-Vasquez shines light on structure of power station battery project

Sun 3rd Nov, 2024

Local News

Almost 90 years on, an osprey returns to Gorham’s Cave

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar women's youth rugby debut as national squad

5th November 2024

Sports
Bavaria grab their first victory this season beating Buccaneers

5th November 2024

Sports
St Joseph claim top spot by breaking Europa’s unbeaten run and protecting their own

5th November 2024

Sports
Ten-man Lincoln breeze to victory against College

5th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024