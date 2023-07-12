Gibraltar badminton team shows strong performances at Island Games
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Gibraltar’s Badminton team were back on the courts on Tuesday with James Linares facing Tommy Ballantine from Orkney. It was not Mr Linares’s game, losing 0-2. Under the guidance of coach Robert Brooks, the Gibraltar Badminton team has been displaying exceptional dedication at the ongoing games. Despite facing tough opponents...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here