Gibraltar Barbarians travelled to Puerto Santa Maria

Gibdock Barbarian’s under 16 and 18s traveled to a sunny Puerto Santa Maria on Saturday to take on Club Rugby Atlético Portuense in the second game of the Andalusian league.

The under 16s were up first hoping to implement some of the lessons learnt from their previous game the week before. The initial stages saw immediate pressure from the home team but a tougher looking under 16 team tackled well. However, indiscretion saw the influential Frazer Pickett given a yellow. Down to 14 for the next 10 minutes saw the home side take advantage which led to a 29 - 0 half time lead. The Barbarians may have given up at this stage but this team is growing every time they train and play. They came out fighting in the second half with Frazer scoring two powerful tries to make up for his earlier yellow card both converted, one by David Valarino and the other by Charlie Jacobson. Another yellow for David saw the Barbarians back to 14 and Puerto finish strongly ending the game 48 -14 winners. This was a big step forward for the inexperienced under 16s against a team that had won 80 -0. The week before and they now look forward to the rest of the season with renewed excitement.

The under 18s were up next wanting to build on their opening day win the previous week. The home side were put under pressure from the outset with an early penalty from Bradley Beards giving the Barbarians an early 3 - 0 lead. The home side weren’t about to roll over and hit back with a quick try of their own. This sparked the Barbarians into renewed efforts and went into half time up 20 - 5 up. The second half saw the Barbarians continue to pile on the pressure with two more tries before Puerto pulled one back. Barbarians had time for one more, finishing the game 39 - 10. Another great display from Bradley Beards with 2 penalties a try and four conversions for a man of the match display.

If you want to be part of a sport that caters for every shape and size come and join us at the Europa Stadium on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 to 730pm for u16s (born 2007 and 2008) and u18 (born 2005 and 2006). No experience is needed and our World Rugby coaches will help you learn and enjoy the sport in a safe environment. The only thing you need to play Rugby is bravery so come and be the best you you can be, you may be surprised what you can achieve. For more information leave us a message on our Gibraltar Mini & Youth Rugby Facebook page and we will get in touch. - Gibraltar Rugby Mini & Youth division