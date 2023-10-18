Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar-based AADS secures $66m US defence contract for counter-narcotics vehicles

Peter Bering (left), chief executive of AADS, alongside Mark Jensen, production manager, and one of the Jeeps being prepared under a new US defence contract worth up to $66m. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
18th October 2023

Gibraltar-based Africa Automotive Distribution Service (AADS) has won a $66m contract from the US Department of Defense to provide Jeep J8 tactical vehicles for use by US-partner nations in counter-narcotics operations. This is the third four-year contract secured by AADS from the US Government, a stream of business that has enabled the company to ramp...

