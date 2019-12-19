Gibraltar-based Lottoland donates over £10,000 to Hogar Betania
Lottoland presented a cheque for over £10,000 to Hogar Betania in La Linea after raising the funds via their Christmas party and Christmas jumper day. Presenting the cheque to Begoña Arana Alvarez from Hogar Betania was Lottoland’s chief people officer, Leah Carnegie. “We are very fortunate to work for a company that makes dreams come...
