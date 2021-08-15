Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 15th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar basketball faced fourth defeat from four in FIBA tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
15th August 2021

A fourth defeat for Gibraltar on Sunday against San Marino in the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries left them bottom of the group table.
Gibraltar started well with the initial drive for points. However, San Marino showed that they were not there to merely make up the numbers and levelled at 6-6 before going behind once again.
As Gibraltar started to look confident, they were to find themselves with San Marino notching the points and coming back in the latter seconds of the first quarter to take with them a confidence-boosting first quarter by the narrowest of margins, 26-25.
Gibraltar responded well on the second quarter and from the started took the lead taking it to a 37-42.
Just as San Marino thought they were getting back into the game they found themselves trailing further as Gibraltar put in a good display and led at half time by 42-50.
The half-time break was not to work well for Gibraltar as they returned to face a San Marino side intent on clawing back the score. Slowly they took the lead as Gibraltar seemed to get stuck on 56 points.
Taking their lead into the final quarter San Marino did not let go opening a gap between themselves and their opponents.
Although Gibraltar looked at making a comeback towards the final two minutes coming to within three points some tactical play from San Marino to secure points instead of risking losing rebounds found Gibraltar giving away fouls.
This slowly saw San Marino reopen their points gap in those final two minutes going to a 92-82 lead.
With sixteen seconds left on the clock and Gibraltar with the ball Ortega dropped the ball and gestured it was over as Gibraltar had little chance to grab ten points in that short a time.
This was to be Gibraltar’s fourth defeat leaving them bottom of the group table.

Most Read

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Desoisa claims Under 18 Andalusian Golf Championhip title

15th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar basketball in heavy defeat against Ireland after disastrous start to match

14th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar basketball faces Ireland believing positives can be obtained from earlier defeats

14th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar cricket announces its first squad since 2019

13th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021