Gibraltar basketball faces Ireland believing positives can be obtained from earlier defeats

As Gibraltar prepares for this evening’s FIBA European Championship for Small Countries match against Ireland, GABBA Technical Director and national team head coach Adam Cassaglia believes that positives can be obtained from their previous two matches against Malta and Andorra.

The Gibraltar senior basketball squad, playing in Dublin, had not had any preparation matches prior to their participation in the FIBA tournament. Their first match together since the start of the global pandemic being their encounter against Malta in this tournament.

Speaking prior to this evenings match Mr Cassaglia told this newspaper, “ today’s game is a very similar game to Malta and Andorra. Ireland has a deep bench with plenty of experience together with very physical play. Gibraltar should not be disappointed with our last two performances; we have played against two very good teams without any pre-game preparation, with Malta being the winners from the last tournament and favourites. Many positives to take from the last game, this is the youngest Senior National team with all players getting an opportunity to prove themselves in the first game. Our young guards Thomas and Michael have been outstanding so far with both players playing over twenty minutes at such a young age, and proving to be of the best guards in the tournament.

“The game against Andorra could have gone either way with the game being decided in the last four minutes. Gibraltar were unfortunately missing two key players Callum Culross and Marius Grigaitis due to injury and illness. This gave us less rotation on the bench and players suffered from fatigue in the closing stages.

“So far a positive experience from the group, it is amazing to return back to International competitions. A special thanks to the association in making it possible in sending three of our International teams to these FIBA tournaments, a lot of hard work behind the scenes has made this possible.”

Gibraltar faces Ireland in a match which can be watched live via FIBA YouTube channel - http://www.fiba.basketball/europe/smallcountries/2021. The match starts at 20:00hrs.