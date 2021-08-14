Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar basketball faces Ireland believing positives can be obtained from earlier defeats

By Stephen Ignacio
14th August 2021

As Gibraltar prepares for this evening’s FIBA European Championship for Small Countries match against Ireland, GABBA Technical Director and national team head coach Adam Cassaglia believes that positives can be obtained from their previous two matches against Malta and Andorra.
The Gibraltar senior basketball squad, playing in Dublin, had not had any preparation matches prior to their participation in the FIBA tournament. Their first match together since the start of the global pandemic being their encounter against Malta in this tournament.
Speaking prior to this evenings match Mr Cassaglia told this newspaper, “ today’s game is a very similar game to Malta and Andorra. Ireland has a deep bench with plenty of experience together with very physical play. Gibraltar should not be disappointed with our last two performances; we have played against two very good teams without any pre-game preparation, with Malta being the winners from the last tournament and favourites. Many positives to take from the last game, this is the youngest Senior National team with all players getting an opportunity to prove themselves in the first game. Our young guards Thomas and Michael have been outstanding so far with both players playing over twenty minutes at such a young age, and proving to be of the best guards in the tournament.
“The game against Andorra could have gone either way with the game being decided in the last four minutes. Gibraltar were unfortunately missing two key players Callum Culross and Marius Grigaitis due to injury and illness. This gave us less rotation on the bench and players suffered from fatigue in the closing stages.
“So far a positive experience from the group, it is amazing to return back to International competitions. A special thanks to the association in making it possible in sending three of our International teams to these FIBA tournaments, a lot of hard work behind the scenes has made this possible.”
Gibraltar faces Ireland in a match which can be watched live via FIBA YouTube channel - http://www.fiba.basketball/europe/smallcountries/2021. The match starts at 20:00hrs.

Most Read

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

GCSE results joy as 99.5% pass

Fri 13th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar basketball in heavy defeat against Ireland after disastrous start to match

14th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar cricket announces its first squad since 2019

13th August 2021

Sports
Dayle Coleing on loan with Lincoln Red Imps

13th August 2021

Sports
All level between Eagles HC and CD Malaga 91

12th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021