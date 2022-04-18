Gibraltar Basketball leagues updates

MEN’S FIRST DIVISION -

GibYellow Animals 79 - Lincoln Bayside 84;

Bavaria Blue Stars 65 - Europa Valmar 61;

GibYellow Animals 83 - Europa Valmar 90.

1. Europa Valmar. 9. 7-2. 16

2. Bavaria Blue Stars. 8. 7-1. 15

3. Lincoln Bayside. 9. 3-5. 11

4. GibYellow Animals. 9. 0-9. 9

Bavaria Blue Stars only need to turn up for their last match to become champions in their 60th anniversary, as they better Europa Valmar 2-1 on the head-to-head.



MEN’S SECOND DIVISION -

Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 77 - GibYellow Creatures 53

GibYellow Beasts 54 - Europa Valmar Reserves 75

Lincoln Bayside Reserves 76 - Europa Valmar Fusion 54

Europa Valmar Reserves 63 - Lincoln Bayside Reserves 61

Europa Valmar Fusion 53 - Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 82

GibYellow Creatures 60 - Shooting Stars 51

1. Lincoln Bayside Reserves. 9. 8-1. 17

2. Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves. 9. 8-1. 17

3. Europa Valmar Reserves. 8. 5-3. 13

4. GibYellow Beasts. 8. 5-3. 13

5. Europa Valmar Fusion. 9. 2-6 (1). 10

6. GibYellow Creatures. 9. 1-8. 10

7 Shooting Stars. 8. 1-5 (2). 7

Could be decided in the last match, between the top two, on 18 May, although Stars still have to play the two immediately below them, and they are not easy opponents. Bayside, having just lost to Valmar Reserves, are up against Beasts next.



UNDER 18 MEN -

Lincoln Bayside 86 - Europa Valmar 53

Damex UDEA Soldiers 39 - Bavaria Blue Stars 62

1. Lincoln Bayside. 4. 4-0. 8

2. Europa Valmar. 4. 2-2. 6

3. Bavaria Blue Stars. 4. 2-2. 6

4. Damex UDEA Soldiers. 4. 0-4. 4

Bayside are champions, just needing to turn up for their remaining two matches.



UNDER 16 MEN -

Lincoln Bayside 49 - Europa Valmar 43

1. Lincoln Bayside. 4. 3-1. 7

2. Europa Valmar. 4. 2-1 (1). 5

3. Damex UDEA Soldiers. 3. 2-1. 5

4. Bavaria Blue Stars. 3. 0-3. 3

The last match, between Bayside and Soldiers, should decide it, although the latter have to play Valmar before that. Valmar will be rueing their non-appearance when the latter two should have met in the first round.



UNDER 14 BOYS

1. Damex UDEA Soldiers. 6. 5-1. 11 (CHAMPIONS)

2. Lincoln Bayside. 6. 4-2. 10

3. Bavaria Blue Stars. 6. 1-5. 7

4. Europa Valmar. 6. 2-3 (1). 7



UNDER 12

1. Damex UDEA Soldiers. 6. 5-1. 11

2. Lincoln Bayside. 6. 4-2. 10

3. Bavaria Blue Stars. 5. 4-1. 9

4. Europa Valmar. 5. 2-3. 7

5. Bears. 5. 1-4. 6

6. Wolves. 5. 0-5. 5

Still in the air, with any one of the top three capable of taking the competition which attracts the most spectators.



SENIOR WOMEN -

1. Bavaria Blue Stars. 3. 3-0. 6

2. Europa Valmar. 2. 2-0. 4

3. Macaque Attack. 3. 1-2. 4

4. U18 Select. 4. 0-4. 4

The top two haven’t met yet. The results of their matches will decide the title.



UNDER 18 WOMEN -

Bavaria Blue Stars Blue 40 - Europa Valmar 53



1. Europa Valmar. 4. 2-2. 6

2. Bavaria Blue Stars Blue. 3. 2-1. 5

3 Bavaria Blue Stars Pink. 3. 1-2. 4

Should be decided in the last match between the top two on 25 May.



UNDER 14 GIRLS -

1. Bavaria Blue Stars. 3. 3-0. 6

2. Lincoln Bayside. 2. 1-1. 3

3. Europa Valmar. 3. 0-3. 3

Top two still have to meet twice.