Gibraltar basketball officials in Salamanca as FIBA officials

By Stephen Ignacio
24th January 2021

Gibraltar’s two currently active FIBA officials, Technical Commissioner Edwin Yeats and Referee James Dominique, travelled to Salamanca this past week, having been nominated by FIBA Europe to officiate in the EuroLeague Women Group A competition, scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday last week.

Four of Europe’s top teams, Russia’s Dynamo Kursk and Nadezhda, Izmit Belediyespor, from Turkey, and home team Perfumerias Avenida, played each other in the hub competititon, a new format this season, replacing the traditional home and away matches, designed to enable professional clubs to continue competing at international level, while strictly adhering to a rigid anti-COVID protocol.

Edwin and James joined a Commissioner from Portugal and Referees from Estonia, Serbia, Italy, Belgium, Norway, France, Luxembourg and Poland.

